Akron RubberDucks selling original Canal Park stadium seats

(Source: Akron RubberDucks)
(Source: Akron RubberDucks)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are now selling the original Canal Park stadium seats featuring the Canal Park logo from the inaugural season in 1997.

The old seats are being torn out because the entire seating bowl of Canal Park is getting an upgrade.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with the RubberDucks to offer baseball fans the chance to own a piece of Canal Park history,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Click here to purchase a seat or place a holiday order.

