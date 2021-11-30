2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LIVE: 4 to 6 people shot in Detroit-area high school, authorities say

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit on Tuesday and shot four to six people, though none were confirmed dead, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the any students were among the wounded.

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdowns, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms. They later were ushered to the parking lot of a nearby store after police secured the school and took the suspect into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives at federal court in New...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets 3 years on US charges
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 4-6 people shot at Mich. high school
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Appeals court weighs Trump arguments to withhold Jan. 6 records
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial...
US tracking of virus variants has improved after slow start