Bedford High School students back in school after shutdown to address violence

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - It was late October when the Bedford Schools Administration, in consultation with the Bedford Police Department, made the decision to shut down the high school after multiple fights inside and outside of the school threatened the safety of students and teachers.

District officials ultimately decided to shut down for just about a month to put together a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

On Monday, the doors to the school re-opened, reinforced with metal detectors, with hallways lined with 200 new security cameras, and with four newly hired security guards bringing the total to eight in the high school on a daily basis.

“While it’s a new process and will take some time for both students and staff to grow accustomed to, overall the day went smoothly, " a district spokesperson wrote to 19 News in an email.

There were no reported fights or incidents in the building on Monday according to district officials.

The district said they are also going to put an emphasis on the social and emotional learning services available to students, by making sure students are aware that counselors, school psychologists, social workers, and mental health therapists are all available.

The district has also added student ambassadors to hopefully improve the school climate but also to aid classmates who may not be aware of how to connect with an adult in the school who may be able to help them.

