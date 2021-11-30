2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bedford High School students back in school after shutdown to address violence

By Brian Duffy
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - It was late October when the Bedford Schools Administration, in consultation with the Bedford Police Department, made the decision to shut down the high school after multiple fights inside and outside of the school threatened the safety of students and teachers.

District officials ultimately decided to shut down for just about a month to put together a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

On Monday, the doors to the school re-opened, reinforced with metal detectors, with hallways lined with 200 new security cameras, and with four newly hired security guards bringing the total to eight in the high school on a daily basis.

“While it’s a new process and will take some time for both students and staff to grow accustomed to, overall the day went smoothly, " a district spokesperson wrote to 19 News in an email.

There were no reported fights or incidents in the building on Monday according to district officials.

The district said they are also going to put an emphasis on the social and emotional learning services available to students, by making sure students are aware that counselors, school psychologists, social workers, and mental health therapists are all available.

The district has also added student ambassadors to hopefully improve the school climate but also to aid classmates who may not be aware of how to connect with an adult in the school who may be able to help them.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

You can now search Ohio’s police use of force database
You can now search Ohio’s police use of force database
Bedford High School students back in school after shutdown to address violence
Bedford High School students back in school after shutdown to address violence
Non-profit conducting DNA test on unidentified woman found in Erie County in 1980
Non-profit conducting DNA test on unidentified woman found in Erie County in 1980
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio