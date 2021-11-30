2 Strong 4 Bullies
Boil water advisory for some Eastside suburbs due to Richmond Heights water main break

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to a 54″ water main break on Highland Avenue in Richmond Heights, residents in multiple Eastside suburbs are being told to boil their water before drinking.

The water main break happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highland Road.

Cleveland Water officials said organisms which could cause illness may have entered the water supply.

The affected area includes portions of Highland Heights, Richmond Heights, Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Euclid, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights, University Heights and Gates Mills.

The boil water advisory is expected to be in place until Dec. 1.

Cleveland Water officials added they have no evidence at this time the water system is contaminated.

