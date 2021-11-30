Trapped driver rescued from flooded road in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver had to be rescued from his car after driving onto a flooded roadway early Tuesday morning.

Officials told 19 News the water main broke around 3:30 a.m. on Highland Road.

The driver ended up trapped in the water around 6:30 a.m.

Police are telling people to avoid the area.

Mayfield High School, Mayfield Preschool, Center Elementary, Millridge Elementary, Wildcat Sport and Cosmetoogy schools and programs are closed due to the water main break.

All other Mayfield school buildings have water and are open.

