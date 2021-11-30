Northeast Ohio weather: Early-December warming trend on tap
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As we bid farewell to November, expect a brief early-December warm up.
High temperatures will top out in the mid 40s on Wednesday, December 1st.
By Thursday afternoon, we’ll be climbing into the low to mid 50s!
As I mentioned above, this warming trend will be short-lived.
Highs will be back in the 40s by Friday.
A light wintry mix is also possible on Friday.
We’ll stay chilly for the weekend.
A mix of rain and snow will return to the area on Sunday.
