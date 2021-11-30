Northeast Ohio weather: Early-December warming trend on tap

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As we bid farewell to November, expect a brief early-December warm up.

High temperatures will top out in the mid 40s on Wednesday, December 1st.

By Thursday afternoon, we’ll be climbing into the low to mid 50s!

As I mentioned above, this warming trend will be short-lived.

Highs will be back in the 40s by Friday.

A light wintry mix is also possible on Friday.

We’ll stay chilly for the weekend.

A mix of rain and snow will return to the area on Sunday.

