2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ecstasy, pills, marijuana, 7 firearms seized in Ravenna Township

Ecstasy, pills, marijuana, 7 firearms seized in Ravenna Township
Ecstasy, pills, marijuana, 7 firearms seized in Ravenna Township(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ecstasy, pills, marijuana, seven firearms (three of which loaded), ammunition, and cash were seized in a Ravenna Township raid, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office Drug and Violent Crime Unit executed the search warrant.

“The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug & Violent Crime Unit is working diligently to keep Portage County safe. Together, we can make a difference,” the sheriff’s office said.

Call the sheriff’s office at 330-296-8626 if you are aware or suspicious of any drug activity.

All tips are kept confidential.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

The film was inspired by the life of Richard Williams, father to Venus Williams, right, and...
Free Tuesday night movie tickets available for dads and kids in Shaker Square
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
City council gives final approval on Cleveland’s funding of Progressive Field improvements
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport