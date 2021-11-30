Ecstasy, pills, marijuana, 7 firearms seized in Ravenna Township

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ecstasy, pills, marijuana, seven firearms (three of which loaded), ammunition, and cash were seized in a Ravenna Township raid, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office Drug and Violent Crime Unit executed the search warrant.

“The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug & Violent Crime Unit is working diligently to keep Portage County safe. Together, we can make a difference,” the sheriff’s office said.

Call the sheriff’s office at 330-296-8626 if you are aware or suspicious of any drug activity.

All tips are kept confidential.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.