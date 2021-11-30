Fire truck catches fire at firehouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland fire ladder truck caught fire at a firehouse Monday night.

It happened at Fire Station 10, located at East 101st and Chester, around 6 pm.

According to a fire captain, one of their guys was working on the station’s roof and saw smoke.

The fire was put out quickly and contained to just the ladder truck.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

