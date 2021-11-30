Free Tuesday night movie tickets available for dads and kids in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is offering free tickets for fathers and their children to see the movie “King Richard” Tuesday evening in Shaker Square.

The film is based on the life of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Atlas Cinemas in Shaker Square in Cleveland.

Registration is required and fathers are limited to two children’s tickets each.

Watch the trailer here.

