Garden center overcomes Christmas tree shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Mark Fwartzbaugh has been coming to Bremec’s Garden Center in Cleveland Heights for the tree for 22 years.

“Everybody is different depending on where they are putting it in their house,” said Billy Herron with Bremec’s. “they may need something that’s tall and skinny; they might like this really wide tree.”

But Trees have been hard to come by for many across the country.

“Over the last few years, there’s been slim picking with the Christmas trees and then especially this year with some of the wildfires that have hit,” said Herron.

The team here really had to pull out all the stops to make sure you could find your perfect tree by finding new suppliers.

“It just took some kind of prying to find some new places, and we did what we had to do so that we could get our customers the items they expect, ”said Herron.

This year, Bremec’s isn’t short on trees, but your wallet may take a slight hit because of the high demand; prices have gone up for suppliers. Meaning the price you pay will be a little extra.

So when you’re looking for that special tree, this season just remember some of life’s best treasures are hard to find.

