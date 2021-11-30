2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Garfield Heights man accused of killing 2 people questioned his brother during trial

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gianni Gray put his own family on the witness stand as he represents himself during his murder trial.

Cleveland police say in July of 2018, Gray pulled up to a car on the West 117th exit ramp on I-90 and opened fire.

The two people inside the car, Andre Williams and Malachia Stewart, were killed.

Another woman who was in a nearby car was hit by a stray bullet but survived.

Prosecutors say the lone car Gray was driving at the time was used in the shootings.

On Monday, Gray’s brother testified via Zoom that the car in question was used by multiple people in their family the day of the shootings.

Witness testimony in this trial continues this week.

Then it will be up to a jury to decide whether Gray proved he’s innocent or guilty.

He is facing life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
You can now search Ohio’s police use of force database
You can now search Ohio’s police use of force database
Bedford High School students back in school after shutdown to address violence
Bedford High School students back in school after shutdown to address violence
Non-profit conducting DNA test on unidentified woman found in Erie County in 1980
Non-profit conducting DNA test on unidentified woman found in Erie County in 1980