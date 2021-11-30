Garfield Heights man accused of killing 2 people questioned his brother during trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gianni Gray put his own family on the witness stand as he represents himself during his murder trial.

Cleveland police say in July of 2018, Gray pulled up to a car on the West 117th exit ramp on I-90 and opened fire.

The two people inside the car, Andre Williams and Malachia Stewart, were killed.

Another woman who was in a nearby car was hit by a stray bullet but survived.

Prosecutors say the lone car Gray was driving at the time was used in the shootings.

On Monday, Gray’s brother testified via Zoom that the car in question was used by multiple people in their family the day of the shootings.

Witness testimony in this trial continues this week.

Then it will be up to a jury to decide whether Gray proved he’s innocent or guilty.

He is facing life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.