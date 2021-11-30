Intruder smashes glass door at Westlake BP, snatches cigarettes and cash

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Tuesday morning, a person broke into a Westlake BP store, snatching cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Westlake police were called to the store at the intersection of Bradley and Detroit roads after an alarm was triggered, according to a police media release.

Once on scene, they found the store empty and the front glass door smashed.

Employees, who were called to the scene, said that an intruder — a male of unknown age — had taken cigarettes and cash before leaving the store on foot, the release said.

Police collected evidence from the scene for processing, the release said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the individual caught on surveillance video to contact the Westlake police at 440-871-3311.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.