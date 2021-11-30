2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Intruder smashes glass door at Westlake BP, snatches cigarettes and cash

Early Tuesday morning, a person pushed his way into a Westlake BP store snatching cigarettes...
Early Tuesday morning, a person pushed his way into a Westlake BP store snatching cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.(Westlake police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Tuesday morning, a person broke into a Westlake BP store, snatching cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Westlake police were called to the store at the intersection of Bradley and Detroit roads after an alarm was triggered, according to a police media release.

Once on scene, they found the store empty and the front glass door smashed.

Employees, who were called to the scene, said that an intruder — a male of unknown age — had taken cigarettes and cash before leaving the store on foot, the release said.

Police collected evidence from the scene for processing, the release said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the individual caught on surveillance video to contact the Westlake police at 440-871-3311.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

A Tiktoker's Warren home was raided by Ohio Department of Agriculture investigators looking for...
Ohio investigators seize monkey from TikToker’s Warren home
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
FILE
Ohio reports 6,745 new COVID-19 cases
Downtown Cleveland May 30 riot. file photo.
Sentencing for Cleveland woman convicted of causing damage during the May 2020 riots