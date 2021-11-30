Lyndhurst man shot, killed near Collinwood High School in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Lyndhurst man was shot and killed near Collinwood High School Monday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Tevin Hamm.

Cleveland police said Hamm was found in the area of E. 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue.

EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.