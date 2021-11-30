Man wearing what appears to be a security officer’s jacket robs Akron bank

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wearing a jacket with security officer patches on the sleeve robbed an Akron bank Monday afternoon.

Fifth Third Bank was robbed on Nov. 29, 2021. ((Source: Akron police))

Akron police said the suspect walked into the Fifth Third Bank in the 600 block of W. Market Street around 2 p.m.

He passed the teller a note demanding money and then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

No weapon was seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

