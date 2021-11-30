2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man wearing what appears to be a security officer’s jacket robs Akron bank

(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wearing a jacket with security officer patches on the sleeve robbed an Akron bank Monday afternoon.

Fifth Third Bank was robbed on Nov. 29, 2021.
Akron police said the suspect walked into the Fifth Third Bank in the 600 block of W. Market Street around 2 p.m.

He passed the teller a note demanding money and then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

No weapon was seen.

The Fifth Third Bank in the 600 block of W. Market Street was robbed on Nov. 29, 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

