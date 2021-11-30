2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio doctor weighs in on new Omicron COVID variant

Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other versions of COVID-19.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Much of the world is trying to figure out as much information about the latest COVID-19 variant which has now been labeled Omicron.

<

The mutated strain was first detected in South Africa and is slowly moving to countries around the world.

There is not much known at this point about Omicron when it comes to how contagious, if it causes people to become more sick than the Delta variant and how well current vaccine hold up to the variant.

National Institutes for Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Newsroom Monday there is still much we need to learn.

“What we do know, it has a lot of mutations, more than 50, that’s a new record,” Collins said, when asked about what is currently known about the Omicron variant. “Some of those we’ve seen before and some we haven’t. So this certainly suggests that this is a new kind of virus that we have to take very seriously.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport