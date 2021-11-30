Northeast Ohio doctor weighs in on new Omicron COVID variant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Much of the world is trying to figure out as much information about the latest COVID-19 variant which has now been labeled Omicron.

The mutated strain was first detected in South Africa and is slowly moving to countries around the world.

There is not much known at this point about Omicron when it comes to how contagious, if it causes people to become more sick than the Delta variant and how well current vaccine hold up to the variant.

National Institutes for Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Newsroom Monday there is still much we need to learn.

“What we do know, it has a lot of mutations, more than 50, that’s a new record,” Collins said, when asked about what is currently known about the Omicron variant. “Some of those we’ve seen before and some we haven’t. So this certainly suggests that this is a new kind of virus that we have to take very seriously.”

