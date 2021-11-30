Northeast Ohio Weather: Starting out December a little milder than normal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The snow from last night continues to move east. I’m going to keep the area dry today. A mostly cloudy morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. Mostly cloudy tonight. Overnight temperatures slip to around 30 degrees. A warm front approaches the area tomorrow. Scattered light showers develop in the afternoon into the evening. High temperatures in the 40s. A southwest wind picks up Wednesday night. This will allow temperatures to rise a bit. Thursday will be windy, mostly cloudy, and milder. Afternoon temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range.

