Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All around the world, people are taking serious measures to keep the new Omicron variant out.

There are no confirmed cases in the United States but that could change in a few weeks.

“If it’s not here already, it will get here. The reason to do a travel ban is not that you think naively that you’re going to keep it out. But it buys you a couple of weeks,” said Dr. Fauci on CBS Mornings.

Today is the first day of travel restrictions in the United States, keeping non-U.S. citizens from entering the country from South Africa and seven other African countries.

That includes Northeast Ohio.

Many travelers are thinking ahead so that it doesn’t disrupt the upcoming holiday season.

“We always make sure we make good travel plans in advance so that we can maximize our time together for the holidays,” said Cameron Eiler.

Officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport tell 19 News there’s been no direct impact yet but they’re still keeping precautions in place.

“We’ve been trying to face this since it became an issue last February,” said Tristian Hooten, Employee Safety Administrator at City of Cleveland. ”Keeping the precautions, social distancing, face coverings, hand-washing is the most important aspect of our response,” he said.

They’re doubling down on their efforts to make sure everyone traveling through Hopkins feels safe from the deadly virus.

