2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All around the world, people are taking serious measures to keep the new Omicron variant out.

There are no confirmed cases in the United States but that could change in a few weeks.

“If it’s not here already, it will get here. The reason to do a travel ban is not that you think naively that you’re going to keep it out. But it buys you a couple of weeks,” said Dr. Fauci on CBS Mornings.

Today is the first day of travel restrictions in the United States, keeping non-U.S. citizens from entering the country from South Africa and seven other African countries.

That includes Northeast Ohio.

Many travelers are thinking ahead so that it doesn’t disrupt the upcoming holiday season.

“We always make sure we make good travel plans in advance so that we can maximize our time together for the holidays,” said Cameron Eiler.

Officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport tell 19 News there’s been no direct impact yet but they’re still keeping precautions in place.

“We’ve been trying to face this since it became an issue last February,” said Tristian Hooten, Employee Safety Administrator at City of Cleveland. ”Keeping the precautions, social distancing, face coverings, hand-washing is the most important aspect of our response,” he said.

They’re doubling down on their efforts to make sure everyone traveling through Hopkins feels safe from the deadly virus.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
Northeast Ohio doctor weighs in on new Omicron COVID variant
FILE
Ohio reports 5,731 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,245 new COVID-19 cases