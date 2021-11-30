2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Nutcracker to open on Playhouse Square

It’s the first show to return to the theater district, which was shuttered due to the pandemic, in two years.
By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square is finally lifting the curtain for its first holiday season in two years.

Their first show, The Nutcracker, opens its four-show run on Dec. 3.

The return was made possible by an $8 million donation was given to Playhouse Square through Save Our Stages relief legislation that passed during the pandemic.

“We’re all deeply grateful for what you’ve done for us,” said dancer Kevin Baker.

The money was used to keep the lights on, keep jobs secured, and update facilities so that they were safe for the audience to come back.

“We have over 70 performances that will be taken place here that means there will be 450 people working in these theaters,” said the CEO of Playhouse Square Gina Vernaci.

The Cleveland Ballet received $50,000 from the grant.

Baker says without the money he doesn’t know where he would be now.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to us that we can still dance,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

You can now search Ohio’s police use of force database
You can now search Ohio’s police use of force database
Bedford High School students back in school after shutdown to address violence
Bedford High School students back in school after shutdown to address violence
Non-profit conducting DNA test on unidentified woman found in Erie County in 1980
Non-profit conducting DNA test on unidentified woman found in Erie County in 1980
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Omicron variant: No direct impact to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio
Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio