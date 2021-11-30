The Nutcracker to open on Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square is finally lifting the curtain for its first holiday season in two years.

Their first show, The Nutcracker, opens its four-show run on Dec. 3.

The return was made possible by an $8 million donation was given to Playhouse Square through Save Our Stages relief legislation that passed during the pandemic.

“We’re all deeply grateful for what you’ve done for us,” said dancer Kevin Baker.

The money was used to keep the lights on, keep jobs secured, and update facilities so that they were safe for the audience to come back.

“We have over 70 performances that will be taken place here that means there will be 450 people working in these theaters,” said the CEO of Playhouse Square Gina Vernaci.

The Cleveland Ballet received $50,000 from the grant.

Baker says without the money he doesn’t know where he would be now.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to us that we can still dance,” he said.

