Sentencing for Cleveland woman convicted of causing damage during the May 2020 riots

Downtown Cleveland May 30 riot. file photo.
Downtown Cleveland May 30 riot. file photo.(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Cleveland woman convicted of aggravated rioting, attempted aggravated burglary, vandalism and breaking and entering for crimes committed during the May 2020 riots will be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Teirrah Billups pleaded guilty on Nov. 24 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher.

Billups was involved in four separate criminal incidents at the Justice Center, Yours Truly Restaurant and Geiger’s Clothing on Euclid Avenue and Dollar General on East 12th Street.

As part of the plea agreement, Billups agreed to pay $2,500.00 in restitution to the restaurant Yours Truly.

During these incidents she used a baseball bat to damage property and stole numerous items.

Billups was one of multiple suspects indicted for their role in the riots in downtown Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

