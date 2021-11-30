Substitute teacher accused of sharing inappropriate photos with Chippewa High School student

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Chippewa Local School District confirmed the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation on a substitute teacher for allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with a high school student.

Superintendent Todd Osborn said the district learned of the investigation on Nov. 22 and is “fully cooperating” with the sheriff’s department.

“It is my understanding that this issue did not occur during school hours or on school grounds, Osborn said. “While I cannot share any personal information about this individual, I can tell you that as soon as I was notified about this issue, following the district’s protocol, we immediately informed the Tri-County Educational Service Center (ESC), the organization that provides us with substitute teachers, and began an internal investigation.”

Osborn confirmed this substitute occasionally worked in the district’s intermediate and elementary schools this year.

However, the district has not found any instance of improper behavior in its classrooms, according to Osborn.

Like all teachers in this district, this substitute underwent a thorough background check conducted by the TriCounty ESC, but there was no indication of any cause for concern, Osborn said.

“Because of the egregious nature of the allegations, this individual will never teach in our district again, is barred from attending all school functions, banned from school grounds, and prohibited from doing any business on behalf of the school,” Osborn stated. “The safety of our students is paramount – it is always our highest priority.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.