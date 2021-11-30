Teen in custody for multiple robberies in Summit County neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is behind bars for his role in a string of violent robberies in the Firestone Park area of Akron.

The teenager was taken into custody Monday evening after he allegedly robbed the Family Dollar in the 1700 block of S. Main Street at gunpoint.

Akron police said he demanded money from the cash registers and then fled on foot.

Officers quickly located him in the area of E. Firestone Blvd. and Thornapple Avenue and after a short foot chase he was taken into custody.

According to officers, the teen suspect tossed a bag while running.

Officers recovered the bag and said they found the rifle used in the robbery.

Arkon police said the teen confessed to multiple robberies, including the one on Aster Avenue where a store clerk was shot.

The clerk survived the shooting.

The teenager is charged with six counts of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and obstructing official business.

Detectives said they are still working to identify other suspects.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.