Teen shot near school in Union-Miles Neighborhood

15-year-old shot near Cleveland School
15-year-old shot near Cleveland School(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 15-year-old male was shot Monday night near John Adams College and Career Academy around 6:30 pm.

The school is located in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

He was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances around the shooting are not known and it is not known if the 15-year-old is a student at the school.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

