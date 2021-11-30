Teens driving stolen car lead police on chase in Solon (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An automated license plate reader led to a police chase in Solon on November 24th. It all started when the plate reader alerted police that a vehicle with a stolen plate was on Aurora Road in Solon. The plate had been reported stolen in Warrensville Heights on November 22nd.

An officer spotted the stolen plate on a maroon GMC, which also was stolen on November 20th, and tried to stop the car. That’s when a chase ensued before the GMC drove around some trees, ending the chase as it was out of the police car’s sight.

That GMC was then spotted on Solon Road when it again led police on a chase. This time, the chase ended when the GMC crashed into a retaining wall on Bainbridge Road. The two teen passengers in the car ran away following the crash, the driver stopping a few feet from the car before being arrested. The passenger ran away on Kruse Drive before being arrested himself. A loaded pistol was found in the car when police searched it.

The two suspects, both under 18, were taken to Solon Police Station and referred to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Intake. The driver (17) was taken to the detention center while the passenger (16) was released to his parent.

They face charges of:

Receiving Stolen Property (F4)

Improper handling of a firearm (F4)

Fleeing (F5).

