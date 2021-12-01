2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

14-year-old human trafficking victim recovered after tips lead Ohio police to Michigan motel

(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio police said a 14-year-old girl who was the victim of human trafficking has been recovered safely in Michigan.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a Central Ohio task force initially received numerous tips in reference to a teen girl who was possibly being human trafficked.

Detectives were at first unable to confirm the information about the girl being human trafficked until the 14-year-old’s grandmother filed a missing persons report with Columbus police on Nov. 9.

Information obtained by Columbus police indicated that the teen victim may actually have been being used in an illegal human trafficking operation in Southfield, Mich., a suburb of Detroit.

On Nov. 22, investigators located the missing teen at a Southfield-area hotel, according to Columbus police. She has since been reunited with her family.

Police said hundreds of sex advertisements featuring the missing underage girl were found posted on illicit websites.

Charges are pending for a 30-year-old Texas man in connection to the case involving the underage human trafficking victim.

The FBI and Southfield Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

Antoinette Craig (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for murdering her grandma
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Car crashes into home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Car crashes into home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
(Source: Cleveland police)
6 young males wanted for armed carjacking on Cleveland’s West Side