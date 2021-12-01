14-year-old human trafficking victim recovered after tips lead Ohio police to Michigan motel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio police said a 14-year-old girl who was the victim of human trafficking has been recovered safely in Michigan.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a Central Ohio task force initially received numerous tips in reference to a teen girl who was possibly being human trafficked.

Detectives were at first unable to confirm the information about the girl being human trafficked until the 14-year-old’s grandmother filed a missing persons report with Columbus police on Nov. 9.

Information obtained by Columbus police indicated that the teen victim may actually have been being used in an illegal human trafficking operation in Southfield, Mich., a suburb of Detroit.

On Nov. 22, investigators located the missing teen at a Southfield-area hotel, according to Columbus police. She has since been reunited with her family.

Police said hundreds of sex advertisements featuring the missing underage girl were found posted on illicit websites.

Charges are pending for a 30-year-old Texas man in connection to the case involving the underage human trafficking victim.

The FBI and Southfield Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

