6 young males wanted for armed carjacking on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was carjacked at gunpoint on the city’s West side and Cleveland police are looking for a total of six suspects.

According to police, the victim was approached by one armed suspect around 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the area of 3300 block of W. 32nd Street.

The carjacking happened on Nov. 25, 2021. ((Source: Cleveland police))

The suspect in a red jacket or hoodie with white lettering and black pants demanded the car keys and then drove off in the victim’s red 2006 Jeep Liberty.

The armed carjacking happened on W. 32nd Street. ((Source: Cleveland police))

The victim then noticed five other males who took off running northbound on W. 32nd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Gonzalez at 216-623-02742.

