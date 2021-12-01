69-year-old man dies after being struck by a car in a Summit County crosswalk

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 69-year-old man was walking across an Akron street in a marked crosswalk Tuesday evening, when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

Akron police said the pick-up truck was northbound on Brittain Road at Bauer Blvd. when he hit the victim around 5:30 p.m.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was trapped under the vehicle after the crash.

He died from his injuries at Summa Health Akron City Hospital, police said.

The 49-year-old driver is cooperating with police and stopped after the accident.

No charges are filed at this time; however, Akron police said the incident remains under investigation and alcohol appears to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.