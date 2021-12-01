Boil advisory lifted for East side residents impacted by significant water main break in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The boil restrictions implemented on Tuesday due to a main break in the Richmond Heights area have been lifted, according to officials with Cleveland Water.

After testing the supplies in the advisory area, the water was deemed “safe to drink and use as normal” on Wednesday afternoon. No pathogens were present.

The initial advisory impacted Cleveland water residents in parts of Richmond Heights, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Euclid, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights, University Heights, and Gates Mills.

Cleveland Water advised residents that cloudiness still may occur in water due to extra air in the distribution system, but it is still considered safe to drink.

The break occurred early on Tuesday morning in a 54-inch main along Highland Road.

Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break (Richmond Heights Police)

Driver trapped on the flooded roadway. ((Source: WOIO))

Authorities are continuing to make repairs to the water main and roadway between Catlin Drive and Trebisky Road.

