2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Boil advisory lifted for East side residents impacted by significant water main break in Richmond Heights

A very large watermain break caused part of Highland Road to collapse.
A very large watermain break caused part of Highland Road to collapse.((Source: WOIO))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The boil restrictions implemented on Tuesday due to a main break in the Richmond Heights area have been lifted, according to officials with Cleveland Water.

After testing the supplies in the advisory area, the water was deemed “safe to drink and use as normal” on Wednesday afternoon. No pathogens were present.

The initial advisory impacted Cleveland water residents in parts of Richmond Heights, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Euclid, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights, University Heights, and Gates Mills.

Cleveland Water advised residents that cloudiness still may occur in water due to extra air in the distribution system, but it is still considered safe to drink.

The break occurred early on Tuesday morning in a 54-inch main along Highland Road.

Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break
Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break(Richmond Heights Police)
Driver trapped on the flooded roadway.
Driver trapped on the flooded roadway.((Source: WOIO))

Authorities are continuing to make repairs to the water main and roadway between Catlin Drive and Trebisky Road.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry
Gianni Gray (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jury convicts Cleveland man of double murder on I-90
(Source: Cleveland police)
6 young males wanted for armed carjacking on Cleveland’s West Side
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,944 new COVID-19 cases, additional 425 hospitalizations