Browns GM Andrew Berry: “Baker is our quarterback”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Admitting that the team’s 6-6 record is a disappointment, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday he still believes in QB Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Berry said the team’s biggest problem has been consistency in the passing game but he doesn’t think Stefanski should relinquish play calling duties.

And he dismissed the possibility that Mayfield’s looming contract negotiations are affecting his play.

“That is not something that I can answer for him,” Berry said. “He has mentioned probably multiple times throughout the year that his main focus is on football and winning games. There are a lot of players across the league that are in similar boats, whether they are free agents or extension eligible. It comes with the territory in terms of being a professional athlete, but I do know this: Baker is both physically and mentally resilient, and he is hyper-focused. At the end of the day, he is hyper-focused on winning and controlling the offense’s play moving forward. I doubt that is something that is really top of mind with him. That is why players higher representation to take care of the business affairs for them. I think really all of our focus is in terms of winning games down the stretch here.”

Berry’s comments and the state of the team will be among the topics discussed Sunday on Tailgate 19, which airs every Sunday during the season at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

The Browns are off this week and host Baltimore Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

