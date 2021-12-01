CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a home late Tuesday in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

It happened just before midnight near E. 135th Street and Abell Avenue.

A 19 News crew saw the brick porch of the Abell Avenue duplex crumbled to pieces and the front end of the maroon SUV completely smashed.

Car crashes into home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police said the driver, a man, was taken to the a local hospital after the collision.

He is expected to be OK, police said.

No word on what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

