Car crashes into home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

Car crashes into home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Vic Gideon
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a home late Tuesday in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

It happened just before midnight near E. 135th Street and Abell Avenue.

A 19 News crew saw the brick porch of the Abell Avenue duplex crumbled to pieces and the front end of the maroon SUV completely smashed.

Cleveland police said the driver, a man, was taken to the a local hospital after the collision.

He is expected to be OK, police said.

No word on what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

