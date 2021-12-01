Car crashes into home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a home late Tuesday in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
It happened just before midnight near E. 135th Street and Abell Avenue.
A 19 News crew saw the brick porch of the Abell Avenue duplex crumbled to pieces and the front end of the maroon SUV completely smashed.
Cleveland police said the driver, a man, was taken to the a local hospital after the collision.
He is expected to be OK, police said.
No word on what may have caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.