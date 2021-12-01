2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break

Richmond Heights Police claim the driver ignored the road closed signs
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights Police urge the community to not ignore closed road signs after a driver whose car is stuck in a sinkhole learned the hard way that it won’t work out well...

The sinkhole is from a 54″ water main break on Highland Road in Richmond Heights that happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

However, this isn’t the only car the water main break has claimed...

Another driver ended up trapped in the water around 6:30 a.m.

[ Trapped driver rescued from flooded road in Richmond Heights ]

This second incident happened around 9 p.m.

Richmond Heights Police shared these photos of the car whose driver ignored the road closed signs as a warning:

Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break
Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break(Richmond Heights Police)
Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break
Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break(Richmond Heights Police)
Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break
Car stuck in Richmond Heights sinkhole from water main break(Richmond Heights Police)

The break clearly caused so much significant damage to a large section of Highland Road that Richmond Heights engineers do not believe there is any safe way to reopen the road while Cleveland Water fixes the main.

The road will remain closed in both directions between Trebisky and Harris.

At this point, until Cleveland Water produces a timeline for repairs, it is unclear how long the closure will remain in place.

[ Boil advisory for some Eastside suburbs due to Richmond Heights water main break ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

