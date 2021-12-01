Cleveland firefighters union raises red flags after fire truck ignites inside East Side firehouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland firefighters union is raising concerns after a fire truck caught fire inside the bay at the fire station on East 101st Street Monday.

A high-ranking source inside the International Association of Firefighters, Local 93, raised red flags Tuesday after a fire truck itself caught fire inside the firehouse and had to be extinguished.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the source revealed that the truck, identified as ‘tower ten’ by emergency personnel, was a backup truck being used only because the primary rig was being repaired.

The Cleveland Fire Department confirmed that on Tuesday.

“We have had a series of issues that have forced frontline ladder apparatus out of service for repairs,” said department spokesperson, Lt. Mike Norman. “I don’t have a timeframe for their return. Those repairs are handled by another city division.”

The fire happened at Fire Station 10, located at East 101st Street and Chester Avenue around 6 p.m.

Norman said early indications are that it was caused by an electrical issue.

The fire was put out quickly and contained to just the ladder truck.

There were no injuries reported.

Monday’s fire was the latest incident that has drawn criticism.

In March, the firefighters voted to censure Chief Angelo Calvillo over safety concerns.

The four-page rebuke listed a series of complaints and allegations, including some related to improper maintenance of equipment and trucks.

In March, the @Cleveland_FFs union issued a rebuke of Chief Angelo Calvillo. Among concerns? Improper maintenance of equipment. New red flags after a backup rig burst into flames at a fire station. We’ve learned that was a spare only in service b/c the new truck was under repair. pic.twitter.com/3eBVhIWpLX — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) December 1, 2021

In 2019, the union voted “no confidence” in Calvillo and has since called for his dismissal multiple times.

The union source told 19 News that he and other senior leaders within the union are not aware of any schedule to replace the current trucks, which typically need to be replaced as primary rigs every ten years.

Calvillo declined our request to be interviewed on Tuesday.

