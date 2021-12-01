Cleveland Guardians tender contracts of all 7 players up for arbitration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians tendered the contracts of all seven players eligible for arbitration on Nov. 30, MLB.com reporter Mandy Bell confirmed.

Those are RHP Shane Beiber, C Austin Hedges, OF Josh Naylor, RHP Cal Quantrill, INF Amed Rosario, OF Franmil Reyes, and OF Bradley Zimmer.

Bell said none have been signed yet.

Naylor and Quantrill reached Super Two status when the MLB set the cutoff for this year at 2.116, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes.

This means any player who accrued more than two years and 116 days of service time in the major leagues by the end of the 2021 season qualifies for arbitration.

Naylor’s MLB service time stands at 2.127 while Quantrill’s is 2.132.

These are the projected arbitration salaries for the Guardians, according to MLB Trade Rumors:

Shane Beiber: $4.8 million

Austin Hedges: $3.8 million

Josh Naylor: $1.2 million

Cal Quantrill: $2.8 million

Amed Rosario: $5.0 million

Franmil Reyes: $4.4 million

Bradley Zimmer: $1.5 million

Myles Straw’s 2.112 just missed the cutoff, so he will earn the team-controlled salary for the 2022 season.

Other players on the Guardians’ 40-man roster who barely missed this year’s Super Two cutoff are RHP Aaron Civale with 2.058, INF Yu Chang with 2.007, OF Oscar Mercado with 2.054, and RHP Zach Plesac with 2.086.

[ Cleveland Guardians announce 40-man roster ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.