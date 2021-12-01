Cleveland woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for murdering her grandma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to murdering her grandma in December 2019.

Antoinette Craig pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Russo then sentenced Craig to 30 months in prison.

Sarah Craig, 64, was killed inside her home on East 119th Street near Miles Avenue in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said Sarah was shot in the face while sitting on the couch.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.