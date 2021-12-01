First witnesses speak in trial for father and daughter who were tortured and murdered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -14-year-old Paris Bradley and her father Paul were found dead in a burning car in East Cleveland back in October of 2018.

Investigators believe Kodii Gibson and 2 others tortured the innocent teenager in front of her father before killing them both and burning their bodies.

On Wednesday an East Cleveland Officer described the scene to a jury.

“They were dead, they were very badly burned, and both their hands and feet looked like they were bound and had some like black charred fabric around their wrists and ankles,” said the officer.

One woman, who says she was dating Paul Bradley spoke about the last time she saw Paris and Paul before breaking down and speaking about the moment she heard they were dead.

The trial continues on Thursday.

