Frequent water main breaks point to ongoing infrastructure issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Maybe they can plug the leaks with some relief from the recently signed into law President Biden administration infrastructure bill.

The Cleveland Water Department is certainly hoping that the billion-dollar-plus that has been earmarked for the state of Ohio, for clean water initiatives will make its way to Cleveland to help pay for infrastructure fixes to an aging water system.

A break of a massive 54-inch transmission line under Highland Road in Highland Heights is just the latest example of a system that sees as many as seven water main breaks a day in the cold weather.

The Highland Road break affected people in nine communities and shut down three school districts and forced into effect a boil alert that was in place until late Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland Water is planning a three-phase rehabilitation of the transmission line that includes inserting a metal pipe inside of the concrete pipe.

The first phase should begin sometime next year as they will start to take bids just after the first of the year.

The Cleveland Water Department is the 10th largest in the country and they are responsible for maintaining 5,300 miles of water mains.

The department spends 25 million dollars a year on capital projects and millions more on the daily water main breaks that plague the system.

Chris Courtney is an engineer in Richmond Heights and gratified to learn the department had a long-term fix planned for Highland Road as it was just last year that the same main, just about 20 yards east, broke down.

“You look at the age of the water line going in, in the 50′s and it’s almost 75 years old so these things do have a life,” Courtney said, “They’ve reacted quickly to the get the temporary repair, and hopefully they’ll be able to get parts quickly but a long term fix is the right thing to do.”

