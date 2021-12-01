2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Giving Tuesday’ radiothon raises thousands for the Cleveland Clinic Children’s hospital

Majic 105.7 hosted a radiothon on "Giving Tuesday" 2021 to raise funds for the Cleveland Clinic...
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mark Nolan and Jennifer Picciano woke up early on “Giving Tuesday” to spearhead an effort to raise money for the Cleveland Clinic’s Children’s hospital.

Like so many non-profits across the country, the pair raised money for a local non-profit.

Nolan and Picciano hosted a radiothon to collect donations for the hospital.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to really get in on this and help even further,” said Nolan. “It’s the season of giving so why not?”

In 2020, the radiothon raised more than $89,000; This year, they hope to exceed that number.

