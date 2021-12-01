2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Here’s how you can get a letter from Santa at the North Pole

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus,...
Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.(MadCircles // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There’s a little time left to make sure you get a letter from Santa in the mail.

The Greetings from the North Pole Post Office program helps deliver the letters to Santa and ensure your child gets a response from the North Pole.

It’s easy!

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Then, write a personalized response and sign it from Santa, and put it in an envelope addressed to your child with the return address: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Don’t forget to add postage to the envelope addressed to your child.

Put all of the contents into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Dr.

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

The United States Postal Service recommends sending these letters by December 10, and Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
Hundreds of NYC jailers face suspension over vaccine mandate
Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
Clock ticks down to MLB’s 1st work stoppage since 1995
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Past molestation evidence allowed in Duggar child pornography trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera didn’t record attack
Gianni Gray (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jury convicts Cleveland man of double murder on I-90