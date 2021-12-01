2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jury convicts Cleveland man of double murder on I-90

Gianni Gray (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Gianni Gray (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a Cleveland man guilty Wednesday afternoon of murdering two people inside a car on I-90 in Cleveland in 2018.

The jury found Gianni Gray, 38, guilty on all counts.

Gray represented himself in his jury trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ashley Kilbane.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday afternoon.

Gray shot and killed Andre Williams and Malachia Perez Stewart III, both 35, as they sat in their car on the West 117th ramp from I-90 on July 14, 2018.

“I will prove that the investigation concerning the most serious crime a person can face was based on fabrication and guestimation,” Gray said during his trial.

One of two men shot and killed in a car on I-90 in 2018.
One of two men shot and killed in a car on I-90 in 2018.((Source: Family))

A woman at a nearby gas station was also hit by a stray bullet, but survived.

Gray was arrested by U.S. Marshals in May 2020 at home in the 12000 block of Union Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side.

According to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshals followed leads about Gray throughout the United States; including, Florida and Michigan the entire time he was on the run.

“This investigation was led by a Cleveland Police Sergeant assigned to our task force who vowed to never give up on this case,” said U.S. Marshal Elliott.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

(Source: Cleveland police)
6 young males wanted for armed carjacking on Cleveland’s West Side
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,944 new COVID-19 cases, additional 425 hospitalizations
14-year-old human trafficking victim recovered after tips lead Ohio police to Michigan motel
Antoinette Craig (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for murdering her grandma