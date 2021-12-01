Man wanted by Lorain police for animal cruelty following death of 5-year-old dog

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are searching for a man who is wanted on felony charges of cruelty to a companion animal.

Warrants were issued for William F. Schramm after the death of a 5-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Sophia, according to a department Facebook post.

Police said Sophia was “severely injured and killed.”

According to the post, Schramm is being charged under Goddard’s Law.

Contact police at 440-204-2105 if you see Schramm or know his location.

