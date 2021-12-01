2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man wanted by Lorain police for animal cruelty following death of 5-year-old dog

Police said warrants were issued for William F. Schramm after the death of a 5-year-old...
Police said warrants were issued for William F. Schramm after the death of a 5-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Sophia.(Source: Lorain County CSI)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are searching for a man who is wanted on felony charges of cruelty to a companion animal.

Warrants were issued for William F. Schramm after the death of a 5-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Sophia, according to a department Facebook post.

Police said Sophia was “severely injured and killed.”

According to the post, Schramm is being charged under Goddard’s Law.

Contact police at 440-204-2105 if you see Schramm or know his location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

(Source: Cleveland police)
6 young males wanted for armed carjacking on Cleveland’s West Side
Gionino's Pizza sign in Akron
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint while dropping off order, Akron police say
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tickets now on sale for select NBA All-Star 2022 event in Cleveland
69-year-old man dies after being struck by a car in a Summit County crosswalk