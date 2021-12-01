2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina police announce traffic management plan for Chick-fil-A opening

Chick-fil-A offering FREE delivery this week!
(tcw-wflx)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina Police Department has issued a traffic plan for the opening of a “highly anticipated” new Chick-fil-A restaurant on North Court Street.

The plan, released Tuesday on the department Facebook page, will be in place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Traffic must enter the restaurant parking lot via Boardman Alley off Northland Drive, the post said.

The driveways off Court Street and West Reagan Parkway will be closed.

Cars will exit via the driveway on Court Street via Boardman Alley back to Northland Drive or through the western Target entrance.

Police said that if the line extends past the Court Street drive vehicles will be directed to circle the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

The dining room will not be open.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

