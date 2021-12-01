Northeast Ohio Weather: Milder than normal start to meteorological winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - December 1st is the start of winter for meteorologists. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. A mostly cloudy sky. There is a warm front that crosses our area tonight. We do have scattered light showers in the forecast later this afternoon and into the early part of this evening along this warm front. A southwest wind will ramp up tonight. This will allow temperatures to slowly rise back into the middle 40s overnight. Tomorrow will be windy and mild. High temperatures in the 50s. Southwest winds gust over 35 mph at times. Isolated afternoon showers along a cold front that quickly tracks through later in the afternoon. We have Friday dry. Mostly cloudy and colder. Afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees.

