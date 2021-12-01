2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pajama-clad suspect wanted for breaking and entering into Euclid business

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this pajama-wearing suspect Euclid Police said is accused of breaking and entering into a Euclid business?

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Take a close look at the surveillance footage shared by Euclid Police.

Call detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-06836 if you can identify this suspect or have any tips:

