Pajama-clad suspect wanted for breaking and entering into Euclid business
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this pajama-wearing suspect Euclid Police said is accused of breaking and entering into a Euclid business?
Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Take a close look at the surveillance footage shared by Euclid Police.
Call detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-06836 if you can identify this suspect or have any tips:
