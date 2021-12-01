Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint while dropping off order, Akron police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are hoping the public can provide information about a robbery that occurred Tuesday night involving an Akron-area pizza delivery driver.

According to police, the 39-year-old pizza delivery driver for Gionino’s in Akron called officers just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday to report the robbery.

The victim told police that he was returning to his car after making a delivery on Springdale Street when he was approached by a male with a handgun.

Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red hooded-sweatshirt and a black mask at the time he demanded belongings from the delivery driver.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet and cash before fleeing on foot.

Anything with information about the time can call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

