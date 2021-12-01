2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Around 20 FedEx packages dumped off road in Alabama

This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.
By WBRC staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The Jemison Police Department said they have recovered around 20 or more FedEx packages that appear to have been dumped on the roadside.

The department said the packages were found alongside County Road 166.

Police said the packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.

Police are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so they can investigate this situation and contact their customers.

This comes after hundreds of packages were found after being dumped in a ravine in Blount County, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

