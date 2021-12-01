LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this man Lorain Police said is suspected of committing multiple thefts?

Police said the other thefts are similar to this one that happened at the Raceway Gas Station at 3040 Oberlin Ave. on Nov. 28 shown in the surveillance video.

The video shared by the Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification contains audio of the suspect’s voice.

Call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 if you can identify this suspect or have any information.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Serial theft suspect wanted in Lorain County

