Tickets now on sale for select NBA All-Star 2022 event in Cleveland

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets are now on sale for an upcoming NBA All-Star event scheduled to take place in the host city of Cleveland in 2022.

NBA Crossover allows fans to immerse themselves and engage in experiences that showcase basketball’s impact on culture, fashion, and entertainment.

Joey Graziano, senior vice president of NBA Business Operations and Global Events, discussed the initiatives impacting Cleveland-area communities during a Wednesday morning interview with 19 News.

The NBA Crossover event will take place at the Cleveland Public Auditorium between Feb. 18, 2022 and Feb. 20, 2022.

A rewards program available through the NBA Events app will offer opportunities to win various prizes, including the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, which will be hosted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Feb. 20. Points are collected by visiting more than 200 participating restaurants and businesses located throughout Cuyahoga County.

Tickets, as well as more information on the rewards program, can be found on the app or on NBAEvents.com.

