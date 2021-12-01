2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby Hills burglar smashes rear sliding glass door to ransack home

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Hills Police urge the community to come forward and identify the suspected burglar caught on a home surveillance camera.

Officers were sent to the reported burglary on Nov. 26 after the homeowner said they returned home from a brief outing to find their rear sliding glass door smashed out and their home ransacked, according to WHPD.

Investigating officers obtained surveillance footage from residential cameras in the area that caught a glimpse of the suspect. WHPD said.

According to WHPD, the suspect was in the area from around 6:30-7 p.m.

WHPD described the suspect as a man wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants, and black tennis shoes with white soles.

The video also shows a dark-colored car, possibly a Chevy, parked outside, WHPD pointed out.

WHPD shared the surveillance footage on their Facebook page.

Call Det. Ron Parmertor 440-918-8725 with any tips.

“On a side note - as we continue to move into the holiday season, we ask the public to stay vigilant in keeping an eye out for suspicious activity,” WHPD said. “If you see any person or vehicle that appears suspicious in your neighborhood, please call the police and we will respond day or night to investigate.”

