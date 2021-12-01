Woman injured in hit-skip crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured late Tuesday in a hit-skip crash on Cleveland’s East Side.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on MLK Jr. Boulevard near the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

Cleveland EMS said crews took her to University Hospitals with serious injuries.

We’re told by EMS that her condition is unstable.

Cleveland police and fire departments were spotted on scene by a 19 News crew.

Contact police if you have information about who may be responsible.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

