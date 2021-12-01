2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman injured in hit-skip crash on Cleveland’s East Side

Woman injured in hit-skip crash on Cleveland’s East Side
Woman injured in hit-skip crash on Cleveland’s East Side(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured late Tuesday in a hit-skip crash on Cleveland’s East Side.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on MLK Jr. Boulevard near the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

Cleveland EMS said crews took her to University Hospitals with serious injuries.

We’re told by EMS that her condition is unstable.

Cleveland police and fire departments were spotted on scene by a 19 News crew.

Contact police if you have information about who may be responsible.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

Car crashes into home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Car crashes into home in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Fire truck catches fire at firehouse
Cleveland firefighters union raises red flags after fire truck ignites inside East Side firehouse
Serial theft suspect wanted in Lorain County
Serial theft suspect wanted in Lorain County
Serial theft suspect wanted in Lorain County
Serial theft suspect wanted in Lorain County