Woman trapped, rescued after crash in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews rescued a woman Monday afternoon after she became trapped in her vehicle during a crash in Summit County.

It happened around 1:55 p.m. near Cottage Grove and East Caston roads in the city of Green, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was possibly a factor in the crash, which started when the woman’s car left the roadway.

According to the release, the 42-year-old drove through several residential yards and a ditch before hitting a utility pole.

The wires fell on top of her car, authorities said, leaving her trapped and several area-residents without power.

Her car left a debris field about one-fourth mile long, the sheriff’s office said.

Ohio Edison crews extricated the woman from her vehicle within 15 minutes of the crash, according to the release.

The woman did not report injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

