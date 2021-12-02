2 men at large after invading Summit County home & holding woman at gunpoint

2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men at large after invading Summit County home & holding victim at gunpoint
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a woman was held at gunpoint late Wednesday by two masked men who broke into her Summit County home.

The victim told Akron police the men demanded money, and she was able to escape to a neighboring home with her children.

That’s when she called police, whose investigation found the men fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release from police.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Brown Street in Akron.

Contact any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

